BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Invests $10.14 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,857 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $10,144,000. CoStar Group comprises 0.5% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,498,099 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,311,052,000 after purchasing an additional 242,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CoStar Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,352 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,252,839,000 after acquiring an additional 348,224 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $869,627,000 after buying an additional 4,691,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,842,010 shares of the technology company's stock worth $729,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,456 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,617,805 shares of the technology company's stock worth $646,701,000 after purchasing an additional 311,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company's stock.

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CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $30.12 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $73.00 to $44.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,644,848. This represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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