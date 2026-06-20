BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Invests $50.15 Million in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $50,150,000. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 2.2% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 97.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.03. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 30th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings cut Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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