BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Makes New $11.28 Million Investment in RTX Corporation $RTX

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,279,000. RTX makes up 0.5% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Melius Research upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Dbs Bank raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of RTX opened at $186.07 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $140.47 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $250.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.86 and a 200 day moving average of $189.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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