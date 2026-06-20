BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Takes $10.13 Million Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 344,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,134,000. Carnival comprises approximately 0.5% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,133,282 shares of the company's stock worth $3,913,190,000 after buying an additional 368,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carnival by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,074,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,468,185,000 after purchasing an additional 704,433 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,109,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,043,929,000 after buying an additional 291,864 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 9.6% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 31,912,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $922,576,000 after buying an additional 2,783,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,450,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,104,000 after buying an additional 683,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carnival from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Carnival from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

Carnival Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $30.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.32. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $34.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Carnival had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Carnival's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Key Headlines Impacting Carnival

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Insider Activity at Carnival

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $313,965.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 52,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,620.19. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,209,929.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 69,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,587.80. The trade was a 38.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 55,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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