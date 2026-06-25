BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,771 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,186 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Unum Group worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 157.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,412,922.18. The trade was a 21.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $88.75 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.27. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $68.28 and a twelve month high of $93.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.24.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "moderate buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Unum Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNM

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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