BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,993 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,846 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe Analytics said first-day U.S. online spending for Amazon Prime Day reached $8.3 billion, and it raised its estimate for total four-day retail-event spending to $26.3 billion, up 9% year over year. That supports Adobe’s analytics franchise and reinforces its visibility into consumer commerce trends. Reuters article

Adobe Analytics said first-day U.S. online spending for Amazon Prime Day reached $8.3 billion, and it raised its estimate for total four-day retail-event spending to $26.3 billion, up 9% year over year. That supports Adobe’s analytics franchise and reinforces its visibility into consumer commerce trends. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces argued the recent selloff may be overdone, calling Adobe undervalued or “priced for too much bad news.” One model projected a rebound toward $253 in one quarter and $231 in two quarters, while other analysts highlighted Adobe’s strong cash generation and lower valuation. Benzinga article

Several commentary pieces argued the recent selloff may be overdone, calling Adobe undervalued or “priced for too much bad news.” One model projected a rebound toward $253 in one quarter and $231 in two quarters, while other analysts highlighted Adobe’s strong cash generation and lower valuation. Positive Sentiment: Adobe announced a major expansion of its Creative Agent across Firefly and Creative Cloud, which could help strengthen its AI product lineup and improve customer adoption over time. Yahoo Finance article

Adobe announced a major expansion of its Creative Agent across Firefly and Creative Cloud, which could help strengthen its AI product lineup and improve customer adoption over time. Positive Sentiment: Bearish takeovers of the stock were countered by articles framing Adobe as a “dirt-cheap” tech giant and a potential rebound play after a steep decline, which may be helping limit downside. Motley Fool article

Bearish takeovers of the stock were countered by articles framing Adobe as a “dirt-cheap” tech giant and a potential rebound play after a steep decline, which may be helping limit downside. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles focused on whether Adobe’s freemium strategy and AI transition can reaccelerate growth, but investor skepticism remains high and no clear catalyst has been proven yet. Motley Fool article

Some articles focused on whether Adobe’s freemium strategy and AI transition can reaccelerate growth, but investor skepticism remains high and no clear catalyst has been proven yet. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warned that margins could deteriorate and that the market is still pricing in substantial AI-related disruption, which keeps pressure on the stock despite its lower valuation. Seeking Alpha article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Adobe from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $278.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $196.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.12 and a 52-week high of $392.58. The company's 50 day moving average is $238.24 and its 200 day moving average is $271.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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