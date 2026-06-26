BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,017 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $344.30 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $322.79 and its 200-day moving average is $345.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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