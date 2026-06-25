BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $7.58 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,825 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $545.28.

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S&P Global Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $402.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $422.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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