BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,459 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,839 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock worth $1,364,518,000 after buying an additional 8,731,126 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14,231.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,549,645 shares of the company's stock worth $508,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,924 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $152.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $145.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.90. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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