Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE Stock Position Boosted by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE - Free Report) by 204.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,942 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 42,963 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Buckle worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 38.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Buckle by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,799 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Buckle during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Buckle by 6.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,277 shares of the company's stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 1,066.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 297,594 shares of the company's stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 272,088 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.08. Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Buckle had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 16.85%.The company had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $287.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Buckle's payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Buckle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Buckle from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Buckle from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Buckle currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Buckle

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bill L. Fairfield sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 52,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,351,231.52. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Buckle

Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

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