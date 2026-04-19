Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Acquired by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,072 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,026,553 shares of the company's stock worth $586,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $429,640,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,430,902 shares of the company's stock worth $294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,893,483 shares of the company's stock worth $229,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,363 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,854,525 shares of the company's stock worth $224,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,164 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.73 per share, with a total value of $4,386,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,727,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,526,466.43. The trade was a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $88.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $151.03. The company's 50-day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Builders FirstSource's revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

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