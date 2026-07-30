Bull Harbor Capital LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Chubb Limited $CB

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,092 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. Chubb comprises approximately 0.7% of Bull Harbor Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $358.00 to $356.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $362.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $374.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $360.09.

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Chubb Stock Down 0.4%

CB stock opened at $362.05 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $264.10 and a fifty-two week high of $365.91. The business's 50-day moving average is $337.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $140.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.77 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.07 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 18.10%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 8,502 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $3,099,319.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,860.46. The trade was a 20.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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