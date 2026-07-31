Bull Harbor Capital LLC Makes New $908,000 Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,043 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Ameriprise Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameriprise Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ameriprise reported quarterly earnings of $11.07 per share, exceeding the $10.81 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.6% year over year to $4.90 billion. The earnings growth and steady dividend support the investment case. Earnings growth and dividend article

Ameriprise reported quarterly earnings of $11.07 per share, exceeding the $10.81 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.6% year over year to $4.90 billion. The earnings growth and steady dividend support the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded AMP from “Hold” to “Strong Buy,” adding to a generally favorable analyst outlook. Jefferies also maintains a Buy rating with a $645 price target, while the analyst consensus is “Moderate Buy” with a target of about $555. Zacks upgrade report

Zacks Research upgraded AMP from “Hold” to “Strong Buy,” adding to a generally favorable analyst outlook. Jefferies also maintains a Buy rating with a $645 price target, while the analyst consensus is “Moderate Buy” with a target of about $555. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share, equivalent to $6.80 annually and a yield of approximately 1.3%. The modest payout ratio leaves room for continued capital returns if earnings remain strong. Ameriprise dividend and market data

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share, equivalent to $6.80 annually and a yield of approximately 1.3%. The modest payout ratio leaves room for continued capital returns if earnings remain strong. Neutral Sentiment: Ameriprise was recognized by J.D. Power for outstanding customer service for the fifth consecutive year. The award reinforces brand quality and client-retention potential but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. J.D. Power recognition article

Ameriprise was recognized by J.D. Power for outstanding customer service for the fifth consecutive year. The award reinforces brand quality and client-retention potential but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Negative Sentiment: CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,012 shares for approximately $6.05 million, reducing his position by 66.25%. Insider William Jerryl Williams also sold 16,104 shares across two transactions for roughly $8.67 million, cutting his holdings substantially. The sales may weigh on sentiment, although insider transactions do not necessarily signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. SEC insider transaction filing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.83, for a total value of $558,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,934,729. This trade represents a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Jerryl Williams sold 8,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.35, for a total value of $4,428,063.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,793. The trade was a 54.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 34,571 shares of company stock worth $18,227,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of AMP opened at $544.62 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.37 and a 1 year high of $553.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.87 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 45.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Ameriprise Financial's payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $471.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $636.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $555.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ameriprise Financial

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report).

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