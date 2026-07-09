Bunge Global SA $BG Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,619 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 22,791 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company's stock.

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Bunge Global Trading Up 3.7%

BG opened at $114.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $134.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.86. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 0.85%.The business had revenue of $21.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.67.

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About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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