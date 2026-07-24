Burford Capital Limited $BUR Holdings Decreased by Bandera Partners LLC

Bandera Partners LLC lowered its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR - Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756,762 shares of the company's stock after selling 657,698 shares during the quarter. Burford Capital accounts for 3.6% of Bandera Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bandera Partners LLC owned 0.80% of Burford Capital worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 1,687.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Burford Capital from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Burford Capital from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Burford Capital from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burford Capital presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BUR

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $908.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.26. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital NYSE: BUR is a leading global finance firm that specializes in litigation and arbitration funding, risk management, and asset recovery. The company provides capital to law firms and corporate clients to finance legal fees and associated costs in commercial disputes. In exchange for funding, Burford shares in any awards or settlements, enabling clients to pursue meritorious claims without bearing upfront legal expenses.

Founded in 2009 by Christopher Bogart, Burford was among the first firms to establish a dedicated litigation finance business.

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