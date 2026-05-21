Burling Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Burling Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,510 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,715 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,786,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,208,139,000 after purchasing an additional 319,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $838,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,736,000 after purchasing an additional 175,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,187,000 after purchasing an additional 143,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,341,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,024,440.60. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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