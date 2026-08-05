Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Position Boosted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 1,107.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,754 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the company's stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company's stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $367.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $334.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.18. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.49 and a twelve month high of $378.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,920 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $7,144,807.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 81,017 shares in the company, valued at $27,669,736.01. This trade represents a 20.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total value of $1,196,833.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,160.83. This represents a 36.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,022. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $353.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

See Also

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