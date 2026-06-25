Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,846 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of Burlington Stores worth $21,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 126 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $353.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BURL

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total value of $1,196,833.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,160.83. This represents a 36.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total transaction of $790,106.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $469,073.02. This trade represents a 62.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,036 shares of company stock worth $9,131,747. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $338.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.48 and a fifty-two week high of $351.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business's 50-day moving average is $321.83 and its 200-day moving average is $309.21.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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