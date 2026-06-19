Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Shares Purchased by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828,877 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 386,615 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.50% of Burlington Stores worth $817,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 303,059.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,912,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $224,971,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,336 shares of the company's stock worth $371,269,000 after purchasing an additional 653,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 595,961 shares of the company's stock worth $172,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326,328 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP grew its position in Burlington Stores by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 503,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,034,000 after buying an additional 315,664 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.56.

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Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:BURL opened at $336.30 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.52 and a 1 year high of $351.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,920 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $7,144,807.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 81,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,669,736.01. This represents a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total transaction of $790,106.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $469,073.02. This trade represents a 62.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,795 shares of company stock worth $10,363,760 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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