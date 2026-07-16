Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,241 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,998 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 126 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total value of $790,106.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $469,073.02. This represents a 62.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,833.33. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,160.83. The trade was a 36.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 28,714 shares of company stock worth $9,661,022 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BURL. Wall Street Zen downgraded Burlington Stores from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Burlington Stores from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $353.56.

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Burlington Stores Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of BURL stock opened at $344.97 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.49 and a 1 year high of $351.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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