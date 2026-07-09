Burney Co. Acquires Shares of 46,834 Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Burney Co. bought a new position in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,834 shares of the coal producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,603,000. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,092,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,208,031 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $123,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,531 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,135,096 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,438 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Peabody Energy Stock Up 1.0%

Peabody Energy stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Peabody Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $973.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.42 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Peabody Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently -30.30%.

Trending Headlines about Peabody Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Peabody Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Peabody said the U.S. Department of Energy selected it for funding to advance domestic rare earth element and critical mineral production at its Wyoming coal resources, a potentially new revenue stream that could diversify the business beyond coal and improve long-term growth prospects. Article Title

Peabody said the U.S. Department of Energy selected it for funding to advance domestic rare earth element and critical mineral production at its Wyoming coal resources, a potentially new revenue stream that could diversify the business beyond coal and improve long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also highlighted that the DOE funding news could imply Peabody is trading below estimated fair value, suggesting investors may be reassessing the stock’s upside if the rare earths initiative gains traction. Article Title

Analysts also highlighted that the DOE funding news could imply Peabody is trading below estimated fair value, suggesting investors may be reassessing the stock’s upside if the rare earths initiative gains traction. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about an existing securities class action deadline tied to Peabody’s stock performance, keeping the issue in the spotlight but adding no new operational information. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about an existing securities class action deadline tied to Peabody’s stock performance, keeping the issue in the spotlight but adding no new operational information. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent notices repeated that the lawsuit centers on alleged nondisclosure of Centurion mine equipment and roof-control problems, reinforcing investor caution while the case proceeds. Article Title

Other recent notices repeated that the lawsuit centers on alleged nondisclosure of Centurion mine equipment and roof-control problems, reinforcing investor caution while the case proceeds. Negative Sentiment: The class action allegations create a legal and reputational overhang for BTU, with claims that investors were misled about production issues at Centurion; that risk can weigh on sentiment even after positive operational news. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial lowered Peabody Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Peabody Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.12.

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Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world's largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody's product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

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