Burney Co. Buys Shares of 28,486 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,486 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

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Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 11.5%

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $105.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 1.62. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $135.80. The firm's 50 day moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.61.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The company's revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's payout ratio is 78.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, CEO Lester A. Wong sold 60,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $7,302,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,175,930.53. The trade was a 54.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 21,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,184,617.72. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 98,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,480 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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