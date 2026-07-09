Burney Co. Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Burney Co.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Cane Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $711.44 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $551.56 and a one year high of $748.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $715.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $648.78.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

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Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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