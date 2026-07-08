Burney Co. Cuts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,559 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 61,096 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,906,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,911,301,000 after buying an additional 297,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.50. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 26th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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