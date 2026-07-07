Burney Co. Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Burney Co. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,206 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Burney Co.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $683.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $613.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $537.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.22. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $692.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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