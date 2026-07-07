Burney Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,738 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 17,198 shares during the period. Burney Co.'s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts: Sign Up

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYF. Loop Capital started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "hold" rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synchrony Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,651,107.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,449,656.72. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synchrony Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synchrony Financial wasn't on the list.

While Synchrony Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here