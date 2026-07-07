Burney Co. Has $11.78 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,043 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 16,143 shares during the period. Burney Co.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $143.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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