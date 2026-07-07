Burney Co. Has $27.51 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Burney Co. increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 181.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,167 shares of the online travel company's stock after purchasing an additional 76,861 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up 0.9% of Burney Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Expedia Group worth $27,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 970.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $266.76 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.05 and a 1 year high of $303.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.11 and a 200-day moving average of $245.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Expedia Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $284.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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