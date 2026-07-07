Burney Co. Reduces Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,698 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 121,982 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 389,305 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 186,399 shares in the last quarter. CPC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Pensionfund PDN acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 189,095 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 64,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,996,204 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $88,512,000 after purchasing an additional 216,856 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OHI. Barclays initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "underweight" rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.50.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.14%.The business's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio is 129.47%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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