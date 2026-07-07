Burney Co. Sells 2,490 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,526 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.'s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 860.0% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 48 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $452.49 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.60 and a 52 week high of $714.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.46.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $182,246.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,919.36. This trade represents a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Ulta Beauty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $638.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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