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Burney Co. Sells 26,354 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Written by MarketBeat
July 7, 2026
Amphenol logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Burney Co. cut its Amphenol stake by 25.8% in the first quarter, selling 26,354 shares and leaving it with 75,818 shares valued at about $9.58 million.
  • Amphenol reported strong quarterly results, posting EPS of $1.06 versus the $0.95 estimate and revenue of $7.62 billion, up 58.4% year over year.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on the stock, with 14 Buy ratings and a consensus price target of $178.07, while the shares recently traded at $166.86.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Amphenol.

Burney Co. lessened its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,818 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 26,354 shares during the period. Burney Co.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in Amphenol by 9,435.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,374,670,000 after buying an additional 75,964,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after buying an additional 8,021,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $166.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.39. The firm has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.19 and a 1-year high of $178.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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