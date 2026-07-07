Burney Co. Sells 2,902 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Burney Co. lessened its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,207 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Burney Co.'s holdings in F5 were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 968 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company's stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $419.03 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $427.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.72.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded F5 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on FFIV

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Kunal Anand sold 3,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.33, for a total value of $1,006,636.59. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,492.02. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total value of $2,171,178.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,295,158.08. This trade represents a 22.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,579 shares of company stock worth $7,836,860. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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