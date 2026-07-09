Burney Co. Sells 29,988 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,469 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 29,988 shares during the period. Burney Co.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the first quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 10,909 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $113.10 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $121.07 and its 200-day moving average is $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.23 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $900.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Walmart's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,985,527.94. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,505 shares of company stock worth $12,858,514. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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