Burney Co. Takes $2.69 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Burney Co. bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,116 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Trading Down 7.4%

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $230.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.14. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $329.88. The firm has a market cap of $201.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 8.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,469. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 160,373 shares of company stock valued at $24,938,664 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 price objective on Marvell Technology and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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