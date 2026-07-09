Burney Co. Trims Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 38,913 shares during the period. Burney Co.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.Bristol Myers Squibb's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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