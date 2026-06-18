BVF Inc. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. $GLUE

BVF Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE - Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,835,886 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,824,246 shares during the quarter. Monte Rosa Therapeutics accounts for about 2.0% of BVF Inc. IL's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. BVF Inc. IL owned about 5.89% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics worth $60,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,164 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Monte Rosa Therapeutics

In other Monte Rosa Therapeutics news, insider Philip Nickson sold 5,845 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $103,398.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $972,950. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Champoux sold 2,175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,247,420. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLUE shares. Weiss Ratings raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.50.

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Monte Rosa Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7%

GLUE opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.60. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.99% and a negative net margin of 302.69%. Research analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company's main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

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