BVF Inc. IL Sells 2,295,008 Shares of Septerna, Inc. $SEPN

BVF Inc. IL lowered its position in shares of Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN - Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720,782 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,295,008 shares during the quarter. Septerna accounts for approximately 1.6% of BVF Inc. IL's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned 3.84% of Septerna worth $47,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEPN. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Septerna by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 582,585 shares of the company's stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 282,585 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Septerna by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,318 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Septerna by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,956 shares of the company's stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Septerna by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Septerna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samira Shaikhly sold 11,798 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $354,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 793 shares in the company, valued at $23,837.58. The trade was a 93.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Bhatt sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 174,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,240,247.06. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 27,983 shares of company stock valued at $842,957 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company's stock.

Septerna Trading Up 1.8%

Septerna stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. Septerna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 million. Septerna had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Septerna, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Septerna from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Septerna in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Septerna from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Septerna from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Septerna

Septerna Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

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