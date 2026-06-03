BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $6.27 Million in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 136,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,269,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.20% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company's stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,173 shares of the company's stock worth $47,043,000 after buying an additional 111,971 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 1,559.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 288,343 shares of the company's stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 270,966 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 36,852 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $2,750,264.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,551.71. The trade was a 24.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 5,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $378,976.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,866.32. The trade was a 10.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock valued at $297,782,099 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $86.00 price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1%

SEI opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.28 and a beta of 1.19. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $81.24.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. Analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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