BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $6.68 Million in TransUnion $TRU

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,948 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 59.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in TransUnion by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 723 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in TransUnion by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRU

TransUnion Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE TRU opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $99.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.95. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $359,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,093,262.23. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $35,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,067.59. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 23,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,826 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TransUnion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TransUnion wasn't on the list.

While TransUnion currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here