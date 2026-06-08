BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Holdings Increased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,156 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 178,522 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.79% of BWX Technologies worth $124,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $469,987,000 after purchasing an additional 956,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,716 shares of the technology company's stock worth $321,176,000 after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,048 shares of the technology company's stock worth $290,945,000 after purchasing an additional 978,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,375,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $237,783,000 after purchasing an additional 216,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,254,779 shares of the technology company's stock worth $231,343,000 after purchasing an additional 299,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.00.

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BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $185.49 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $210.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.70. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.52 and a fifty-two week high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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