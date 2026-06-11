BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Position Lessened by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,740 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,145 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC's holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,754,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,375,740 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $237,783,000 after buying an additional 216,707 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 354.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 32.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,939 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $62,675,000 after buying an additional 84,085 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $183.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's 50-day moving average is $210.08 and its 200-day moving average is $199.90. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.96 and a 52-week high of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.40.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BWX Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BWX Technologies wasn't on the list.

While BWX Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here