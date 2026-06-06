BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,944 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.30% of BWX Technologies worth $204,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,754,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in BWX Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,375,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $237,783,000 after purchasing an additional 216,707 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 354.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,939 shares of the technology company's stock worth $62,675,000 after purchasing an additional 84,085 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BWXT. Zacks Research lowered BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $185.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's 50-day moving average is $210.89 and its 200-day moving average is $199.53. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.52 and a 52-week high of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.40.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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