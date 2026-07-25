BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 107.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,121 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $174.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.07 and a fifty-two week high of $241.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.74.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is 28.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWX Technologies

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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