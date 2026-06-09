BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258,282 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 53,594 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.47% of BWX Technologies worth $390,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.96 and a 52 week high of $241.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50-day moving average price is $210.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWXT. Zacks Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BWX Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Further Reading

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