BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Shares Sold by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,343 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 43,486 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.'s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $304,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $404,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 670.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 44.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,969 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,018,000 after buying an additional 79,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $174.48 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.07 and a 1 year high of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company's fifty day moving average price is $191.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.84.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.BWX Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,472,181.71. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners raised BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWX Technologies

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Further Reading

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