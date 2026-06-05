BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Stake Increased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,137 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 69,556 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.20% of BWX Technologies worth $32,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BWX Technologies Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $190.60 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.50 and a 12-month high of $241.82. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $211.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.63.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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