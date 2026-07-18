BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Stock Position Raised by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 168.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,820 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies accounts for about 2.4% of Future Fund LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Future Fund LLC's holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $469,987,000 after acquiring an additional 956,770 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $68,902,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 1,353.1% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 363,757 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $52,403,000 after acquiring an additional 338,723 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $42,504,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in BWX Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,439,666 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $248,832,000 after purchasing an additional 248,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $171.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.81. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.18 and a twelve month high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Research lowered BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seaport Research Partners raised BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWX Technologies

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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