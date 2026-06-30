BXM Wealth LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

BXM Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 7,834 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of BXM Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BXM Wealth LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Key Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Costco Wholesale from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $977.00 to $1,011.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,175.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,061.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of COST stock opened at $946.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.88. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $844.06 and a 12-month high of $1,096.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $995.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $971.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is 29.58%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total value of $847,343.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,653.55. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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