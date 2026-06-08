BXP, Inc. $BXP Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,310,965 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 40,713 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.46% of BXP worth $155,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BXP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BXP by 892.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of BXP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BXP by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BXP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BXP from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BXP from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BXP from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore set a $62.00 price objective on BXP in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BXP

Insider Activity at BXP

In related news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 311 shares in the company, valued at $18,613.35. The trade was a 86.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of BXP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $287,208.78. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $418,955. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BXP Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $62.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. BXP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $872.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $843.11 million. BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.BXP's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. BXP's payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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