C Partners Holding GmbH Buys 47,242 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

C Partners Holding GmbH raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,653 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after buying an additional 47,242 shares during the period. Tapestry accounts for 14.5% of C Partners Holding GmbH's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH owned approximately 0.21% of Tapestry worth $53,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tapestry by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,578,111 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,223,795,000 after buying an additional 348,334 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Tapestry by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,350,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,194,678,000 after buying an additional 4,500,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $753,482,000 after buying an additional 203,764 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 21.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,615 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $487,708,000 after buying an additional 760,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tapestry by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,327,212 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $425,118,000 after buying an additional 270,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,258,585.16. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,701,954.26. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $149.39 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.53 and a twelve month high of $161.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 229.70%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Tapestry's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $165.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Further Reading

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